Spotted: 4 cheetah cubs born at wildlife refuge in Yulee

YULEE, Fla. - Four adorable cheetah cubs have been born at White Oak Conservation, a wildlife refuge in northeastern Florida.

The two female and two male cubs, which have not yet been named, were born last month and are being reared by their mother, Oronsay, White Oak said.

They weigh about 1-pound each and were born with distinctive spots. The cubs spent the first few weeks of life in their specially built den and recently began exploring outside.

“We are proud these four cubs bring us closer to saving this species from extinction,” Mark Walter, the owner of White Oak, said. “Exceptional planning and care are needed to ensure the cheetah’s survival, and days like this make us hopeful for the future.”

Cheetahs are a threatened species, with only 7,000 estimated to live in the wild in Africa and Iran.

White Oak is dedicated to saving endangered species such as cheetahs and leads global conservation through innovative science, education, training and collaborations.

Facts about cheetahs:

Cheetahs are the fastest land animals, employing incredible bursts of speed in 60 to 70 mph runs to catch antelope, hares or birds.

To communicate, cheetahs make a high-pitched chirping sound that sounds almost bird-like.

Cheetah litter sizes typically range from three to five cubs

Female cheetahs separate themselves and live solitary lives, while males stay together in groups called coalitions.

For more information about White Oak, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.