Pickup rams into auto repair shop, causing major damage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Someone drove a pickup into an auto repair shop on Beach Boulevard near Peach Street then ran off on foot around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

So far Jacksonville police have not been able to find the driver, but the owner of Maxi Auto Care hopes video of the crash will lead investigators to the person who did it.

More Headlines

WATCH: Surveillance footage of truck crashing into auto shop

On the tape, you can see the image of a pickup truck trying to turn onto Peach Street from Beach Boulevard but instead slamming through the concrete wall of the side of the auto shop.

Witnesses run to see if the driver is hurt and another video shows what appears to be a woman crossing the street and running away.

Some people who saw the damage said they are not surprised by the crash.

"I think it’s a damn mess. (There's) a bunch of drunks around here somewhere. Either that or some of these crazies leaving the pool hall in the middle of the night," said a passerby.

The owner, who did not want to be interviewed in camera, said the damage caused by the pickup crash shut down at least two of the five work bays his mechanics use to repair vehicles.

He said that could hurt his bottom line, but he will remain open for business despite the damage.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.