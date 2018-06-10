'Pinecone' the alligator found mutilated near Florida pond

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - An alligator that one woman said had lived in a pond behind her office in Central Florida was found mutilated and left for dead.

Madison DiPilato posted photos of the gator to her Facebook page. The tail was missing from the gator's body, which was found floating along the pond's shore in the ChampionsGate development in Osceola County, WFTV reported.

DiPilato said she and a friend discovered the gator, and called the experience traumatizing. They estimate the gator to have been around 6-years-old, and about six to seven feet long.

Dipilato said the gator had been in the pond for years and was loved by many who worked and lived in the area.

According to WFTV, a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.