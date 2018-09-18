Pit bull bites burglar's 'genitals' off in Mexico

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, Mexico - A man trying to steal items from a home in Mexico ended up in the hospital after a dog attacked him and bit his 'private parts,' according to a report in the Eagle Pass News Leader.

The report says a 28-year-old man, whose name is unknown, was being chased by police when the pit bull attacked. He made the mistake of running into a yard patrolled by a pit bull, Valley Central reports.

The person was transferred to a nearby hospitalized. His condition is unknown.

