Search suspended for missing plane with 2 on board, Coast Guard says

MAYPORT, Fla. - The search for the missing plane that went down off the coast of Mayport on Thursday morning has been suspended. Rescuers spent 56 hours searching 1,400 square miles but nothing has been recovered.

The Piper PA-46 aircraft was on its way to New Jersey from Orlando with two people on board when the plane crashed into the Atlantic just after 9 a.m. Thursday.

The names of both passengers will not be released until both families have been notified of the accident.

“The suspension of an active search and rescue case is never an easy decision to make,” Christopher Eddy, search and rescue mission coordinator for the Coast Guard 7th District, said, “We always want the best-case scenario to happen and will continue to monitor for new information that could aid responders.”

It was all hands on deck in the search for the downed plane.

The search team included:

Coast Guard Cutter Ridley.

Coast Guard Cutter Sawfish.

Coast Guard station Mayport response boats.

MH-65 Dolphin helicopters from Coast Guard air stations Savannah and Miami.

MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater.

HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft from Coast Guard Air Station Miami.

The Navy, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, St. John’s County Fire Rescue, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office also took part in the search.

