NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A plane landed in the backyard of a New Smyrna Beach home Tuesday morning, WPLG reports.

The incident was reported at 10:03 a.m. on Roberts Lane near West Park Avenue, south of U.S. 1.

No injuries were immediately reported. No other details have been released.

