Plane fuselage falls off trailer on I-295 in Jacksonville

Troopers say no one was hurt as a result

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Some drivers on Interstate 295 in Jacksonville on Thursday were greeted by an unusual sight: a small plane sitting in the middle of the road.

Sgt. Dylan Bryan with the Florida Highway Patrol said a trailer was hauling a plane fuselage along I-295 South when it lost its load somewhere near the Wilson Boulevard exit.

It’s unclear what caused the fuselage to fall off the trailer, but fortunately no one was hurt.

A viewer shared a photo of the incident with News4Jax. She said she noticed the plane about 12:30 p.m. and by then passersby stopped to help move the aircraft out of the road.

