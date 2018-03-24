Plans moving forward for "The District" development in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Palm Beach developer has been selected to coordinate a 30-acre, mixed-use Southbank project known as The District.

A report in the Jax Daily Record says Kitson & Partners will oversee the project.

The District is a development that's slated to be built on the former JEA Southside Generating Station site. The Daily Record article states "The District will have 1,170 residential units for sale and lease; 200,000 square feet of office space."

To read the rest of the Jax Daily Record article click here.

