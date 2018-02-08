Plea deal in 1998 kidnapping case to be discussed Monday

Gloria Williams enters Thursday's hearing at which her lawyer asked for hearing to discuss plea agreement.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jury selection for Gloria Williams, whose trial on a charge of kidnapping a newborn from a Jacksonville hospital 20 years ago, will not take place Monday as scheduled. Instead, there will be a hearing to discuss a possible plea agreement in the case.

Williams is accused of posing as an employee of what at the time was University Hospital, now UF Health Jacksonville, and walking out with a baby named Kamiyah Mobley. Just over a year ago, a tip led Jacksonville police to a teenager Williams raised in South Carolina as Alexis Manigo, and tests matched her DNA with that of the kidnapped baby.

On Thursday morning, Williams’ defense attorney Diana Johnson asked Judge Marianne Aho to continue Williams' requested hearing Monday to discuss possible disposition of the charges against her: kidnapping and interference with custody.

Williams did not say anything in court Thursday as her attorney talked to the judge.

Aho said if a plea deal is reached, a special session will need to be set for that plea hearing. That could happen Monday or later in the week, according to the judge.

If she were to be convicted at trial, Williams could face a maximum of life in prison.

Aho did leave open the possibility that a plea deal won’t be reached. She said if that was the case, she a new date for jury selection would be set.

This comes nearly a week after Aho denied a defense motion to keep evidence in the case sealed from the public. The evidence includes family photos of Alexis Manigo growing up with Williams, letters from both Williams and Manigo, and videotaped interviews with Williams and several of her family members.

