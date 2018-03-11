Police: Man shot at Madelyn Oaks Apartments

A person was shot at the Madelyn Oaks Apartments Sunday, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot multiple times Sunday at the Madelyn Oaks Apartments on Jacksonville's Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

According to police, the man was shot inside an apartment at about 2:15 p.m. He then tried to run toward an officer who was in the complex's front office. A witness followed the victim and spoke with officers, the Sheriff's Office said.

Officers said they have a suspect and have issued a warrant for their arrest. The shooter was described as a 22 to 25-year-old man, weighing about 150 to 170 pounds and was wearing red and white striped shorts.

Police said they believe the shooting was caused by a domestic dispute.

Officers said the victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Anyone who has information regarding the shooting is asked to call the JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.