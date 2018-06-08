Police: $10,000 reward offered after baby found floating off Florida coast

A $10,000 reward is being offered in what the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is calling the case of 'Baby June'.

Investigators say the baby was between four and seven days old and may have floated to Palm Beach County from Broward County. Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said in a news conference that she had been floating for 16 hours before discovery. It is unknown if the baby was born in a hospital.

"You know out there who you are. You know you have this information. And I expect you to come forward and if it takes $10,000 to solve it, so be it," the sheriff said.

The newborn was either mixed race, black or Hispanic.

If you have any information call Detective C. Hamilton at (561) 688-4155 or email Hamiltonc@pbso.org.

