Police: 2 people killed in shooting at Kroger in Kentucky

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. - Two people were shot and killed at a Kroger store in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, the police chief said Wednesday.

The suspect is in custody, according to Chief Sam Rogers. Rogers said one person was found dead inside the store and another outside.

A Jeffersontown police dispatcher said officers remain on the scene.

"We are shocked and saddened by the shooting incident that occurred around 2:30 p.m. today," Kroger said. "Thanks to the quick response of the local police department, the suspect was apprehended and our store is now secure."

Jeffersontown is about 13 miles southeast of Louisville.

