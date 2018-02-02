6-year-old boy reported missing found safe, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 6-year-old boy reported missing on Jacksonville's Westside has been found safe, police said.

Ciree Wallace had stayed home from school Friday and was last seen in his room at 8 a.m., his mother told police. She said that when she went to check on him later in his bedroom, he wasn't there. She called police around 10 a.m.

Their home is on South Fairwood Lane near McDuff Avenue and Plymouth Street in the Murray Hill neighborhood, police said.

Police announced within half an hour that Ciree had been found safe. They did not release more information about how he was found.

