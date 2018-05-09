Police: 95-year-old grandma arrested for slapping granddaughter with slipper

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Great going, grandma.

A 95-year-old grandma was arrested after police said she slapped her granddaughter in the face with a slipper.

According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, an arrest report stated police were dispatched Saturday morning to the home of Hattie Reynolds after her 46-year-old granddaughter, Janeen Williams, would not get out of bed, and that she was "tired of her staying in bed all day soaking up the air conditioning."

Hattie Reynolds told police about the slap and was placed in handcuffs, even though her granddaughter did not want to press charges.

The Daytona Beach Police Chief admitted Hattie Reynolds probably wasn’t a threat, but said domestic violence law requires that an arrest be made, the Daytona Beach News-Journal said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.