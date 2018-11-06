Grenade found among donations at Westside Goodwill store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Employees at the Goodwill of North Florida on Jacksonville's Westside got a brief scare Tuesday when they found a grenade in the collection bin.

The discovery led the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to shut down traffic to several streets near Edgewood Avenue and Lenox Avenue while the bomb squad dealt with the device.

Once the grenade was found, the area was immediately evacuated out of an abundance of caution, according to the Sheriff's Office. The bomb squad removed the device and will dispose of it later.

It's unclear whether the grenade was live or inert.

