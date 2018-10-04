Police arrest Florida man accused of soliciting sex from 'teen'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's Internet Crimes Against Children task force mades another arrest of a man who police said solicited sex from someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

Anthony Siciliano, 53, of Beverly Hills, Florida, is charged with online solicitation, sending harmful materials to a minor and unlawful use of a communication device.

According to the affidavit for arrest warrant, an officer made a post on Craigslist looking for a “friendly chat buddy,” and included a phone number.

Police said Siciliano started texting the number, and it didn’t take long before he described in graphic terms what he wanted to do.

According to the arrest warrant, Siciliano then sent photos of his private parts to the officer.

Siciliano was arrested at his home and was booked Friday into the Duval County jail, where he remained as of Thursday afternoon on $500,000 bond, online jail records show.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.