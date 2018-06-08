Police arrest Florida man with monkey hanging from body

HOLIDAY, Fla. - Only in Florida.

Deputies with the Pasco Sheriff's Office arrested Cody Blake Hession for auto theft after he drove a stolen vehicle into a ditch in Holiday, Florida. When they went to arrest him, they noticed something interesting: a monkey.

"What they didn't expect was the Capachun monkey he had with him," a post on Facebook read. "FWC took possession of the monkey and transported it to the Suncoast Primate Sanctuary as Hession did not have a permit for the animal, which could result in additional charges."

#MonkeyBusiness

