Police arrest Savannah man accused of sex trafficking a minor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 26-year-old Savannah man accused of sex trafficking a minor was arrested in April at a Southpoint motel, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives began the investigation on April 4 after a female minor reported to officers she was the victim of human trafficking. Police said she was also reported missing at the time, according to the report.

The victim told police she ran away and Antonio Griffin picked her up. She said Griffin gave her a cellphone and the two stayed at various hotels in Georgia and South Carolina on their way to Florida.

During the hotel stays, the victim said she would get calls and messages on the cellphone Griffin gave her forcing her to perform sexual acts for money, which she would then give to Griffin, according to the arrest report.

When referencing phone records, detectives found her phone number on ads posted across several states along with pictures and texts confirming her story. She was returned home after police interviews.

On April 26, detectives following up on the investigation went to Tricove Inn on Salisbury Road to obtain records of the victim's and Griffin's previous stay there.

While speaking with the staff, detectives learned Griffin and the victim were currently staying at the hotel.

By the manager's request, Griffin was asked to come to the lobby where police took him into custody and arrested him for an outstanding warrant out of Savannah, Georgia, according to the arrest report.

Police recovered the victim, who was reported missing again, from the hotel room.

Detectives found a loaded gun in the victim's backpack that matched the one Griffin was previously seen holding in her cellphone pictures. A check of the gun revealed it was reported stolen from Camden County in 2017.

Griffin faces charges of human trafficking for commercial sexual activity of a child under 18 and possession of a weapon or ammunition by another state felon.

He is being held without bond in the Duval County jail.

