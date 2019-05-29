Police ask for help to ID 2 home invasion suspects

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are hoping to identify two robbery suspects sought in connection with a recent home invasion in Jacksonville.

Police said two of the three suspects who broke into the home were caught on surveillance cameras.

They released images from the surveillance video Wednesday, asking the community to help identify the pair.

Police did not say when or where the robbery took place, and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is currently investigating multiple home invasion robberies.

They did say that the victim in the case was shot during the robbery.

Anyone who can help identify the pictured suspects is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.