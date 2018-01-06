Police: Man shot to death near NW Jacksonville gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot to death Saturday at a gas station on Jacksonville's northwest side, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. at a Shell gas station near the intersection of Edgewood Avenue North and Lowell Avenue, police said.

Police said the victim, a man believed to be in his 60s was found lying in the parking lot. The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The shooting may have stemmed from a robbery attempt, but Sheriff's Office Sgt. Marc Busser said he couldn't confirm the information.

Busser said investigators have a suspect, but no information was given regarding their identity.

Police said they are interviewing witnesses and searching nearby businesses for surveillance video.

