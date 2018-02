JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least one person was injured in a robbery Friday night at a mobile home park in the city's Windy Hill neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police were called to the Countryside Village mobile home park off Beach Boulevard near St. Johns Bluff Road South.

An update from police is scheduled for 11:20 p.m. News4Jax will update this article once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.