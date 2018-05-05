Police chase, foot search ends with man's body in Trout River Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man's body was found by in the Trout river near the Dinsmore boat ramp around 8:15 Saturday morning after police said he tried to get away from deputies after a police chase.

Nassau County deputies said they attempted a traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. in Callahan but the man in the SUV drove away and a chase began.

Deputies say the driver tried to ram a patrol car, but missed.

Three deputies chased him into Duval County, when they say the driver ditched his SUV, ran across the road and jumped into the Trout River near the boat ramp and did not resurface.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Officers helped deputies with the Nassau County sheriff's office and JSO divers recovered the man's body.

No word on why the man was trying to get away from deputies or what is in the vehicle.

The man's identity will be released once his next of kin is told of his death.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.