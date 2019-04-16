Police cruiser involved in crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway

JACKSONVILLE - A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office police cruiser was involved in a crash Tuesday evening in Northwest Jacksonville.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway at the intersection of Myrtle Avenue. The crash blocked two eastbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, and two northbound lanes of Myrtle Avenue were diverted to 19th Street.+

No injuries were reported in the crash, the Sheriff's Office said.

