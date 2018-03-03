Police: Domestic dispute preceded NW Jacksonville house fire

A fire broke out Saturday at a home on Hardee Street in College Gardens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a house fire that broke out Saturday morning in the city’s College Gardens neighborhood roughly an hour after police were called to the same address for a domestic dispute.

Firefighters were called to a home near the intersection of Hardee and McMillan streets at about 6:30 a.m., the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said. About an hour earlier, the Sheriff's Office said officers were called there to investigate a reported fight between a man and woman inside the home.

The Sheriff's Office has not released details regarding the fight or if there were any injuries.

The home was badly damaged, but no damage to neighboring structures or injuries were reported. The home was unoccupied when the fire broke out, firefighters said.

Officials have not released information regarding the cause of the fire.



