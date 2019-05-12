Police: Florida man says he shot wife over 'disrespect'

PLANTATION, Fla. - A 73-year-old man shot his wife in the face this week inside their Plantation home, then walked to a neighbor's house and confessed that he'd killed her, authorities said.

Plantation police investigators said Fernando De Baere told them he shot Marisa Sherman, 47, because she wouldn't stop speaking disrespectfully.

Plantation police said De Baere shot her in the face, returned his .38-caliber handgun to a bedroom and then walked to a neighbor’s house to confess. The neighbor called 911.

Police said De Baere admitted to shooting his wife "one or two times" in the face while standing about 3 feet away from her.

De Baere was charged with murder and jailed without bond Saturday. Records did not show if he has an attorney.

Police say De Baere told them he shot his wife because he did not like the way she was talking to him during an argument. A police report says De Baere told officers exactly where to find the weapon.

