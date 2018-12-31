Police have a busy night in Chimney Lakes neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It has been a busy night for police in the Chimney Lakes neighborhood.

Police responded to a shooting on Rockridge Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, and a few hours later around 6:00 p.m., a motorcycle crashed about 2 1/2 miles away at the Argyle Forest and Oakleaf Village intersection.

We are still working to learn the condition of the motorcyclist who was hit on Sunday. JSO cleared the scene just before 8:00 p.m.

Crime tape covered part of the Sugar Tree subdivision for hours today as police investigated a shooting.

JSO says a man was shot in the hip after some sort of argument happened outside. The shooter was detained by police.

"I would’ve never expected something like that," said neighbor Joe Brown.

Investigators believe both the shooter and the victim live in the neighborhood, but it’s unclear if they know each other.

Mary Brown passed this motorcycle crash on her way home tonight, and she was shocked to find an another investigation unfolding in her neighborhood.

"We just come from the Oakleaf area, and there was a motorcyclist hit right there at the crossroads. It’s horrible, so I’m kind of upset about that, too, and then I come home to this," said Brown.

Police are asking anyone with information on what happened to call Crime Stoppers.

