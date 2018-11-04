Police investigate alleged sexual assault of University of North Florida student

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The North Florida University Police Department is investigating an alleged sexual assault against a female student.

The student was attending a party at the Flats, Building 65, on Saturday morning when she was approached by a man as she stepped outside to talk with friends, authorities said.

The man offered the woman a cup with a drink in it, and after consuming the drink, she felt groggy, police said.

According to police, the woman believes she was drugged and sexually assaulted and reported the incident to a professor, who called the police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the UPD at 904-620-2800.



