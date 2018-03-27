Jacksonville police investigate cross burning on man's lawn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man who reported to police that a cross was burned on his front lawn Sunday morning said he doesn't know who would have done it.

Homeowner Mohamed Saleh said the cross was about 8 feet tall and was placed just inside the fence of his home on Campbell Avenue, in the Oak Haven neighborhood just off Atlantic Boulevard. He said he saw it smoldering about 10:45 a.m. when left the house to go to a store.

Saleh told News4Jax he wasn’t sure what was smoking until he looked closer. He said he didn’t take any pictures of the burning cross, and neighbors told News4Jax spoke with didn't take any either.

"Of course I’m in fear. What do you expect?" Saleh said. "I say it’s about time I buy me a gun or something."

Neighbors told Saleh they saw a red truck parked in front of his home between 1 and 2 a.m.

One neighbor said that, as a Hispanic woman living close-by, the cross burning worries her. Another man said he was surprised that something like this could have happened because the homes are so close together.

Asked if the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was investigating the incident as a hate crime, the public information officer said the intelligence unit believes this was an isolated incident and, "We have ruled out nothing, and we are considering everything."

JSO detectives returned Tuesday and asked Saleh more questions, but he wouldn’t tell News4Jax what they discussed.

In their statement, police said the investigation was active and ongoing and they asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

