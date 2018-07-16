Police: Woman found dead in pool in Spring Glen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 42-year-old woman was found dead Monday in a pool in the Spring Glen neighborhood of Jacksonville's Southside, police said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the woman was found in a pool at a home off Bartram Road, south of Atlantic Boulevard and west of University Boulevard. Police are looking into whether the woman lived at the home.

She was found in a pool in the fenced in backyard of the property.

Police said they do not suspect foul play.

They said it's unclear how long the woman had been in the pool before she was found.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.