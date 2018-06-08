Police: Witness saw gator drag woman into Florida lake

DAVIE, Fla. - Police are investigating a possible alligator attack in Davie, Florida. That's Broward County.

Davie police are at the scene of the Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park off Southwest 52nd Street, west of Florida's Turnpike.

WSVN reports that police who responded to the scene found a dog on a leash, but could not find its owner. The dog has since been taken in by animal control, WSVN said.

Broward County Animal Care officers and a trapper hired by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are also at the scene.

No other details are immediately available.

