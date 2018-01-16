Police: Man armed with knife robs bank on Prudential Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man with a knife robbed the Synovus Bank on Prudential Drive on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said the man entered the bank at 3:15 p.m., handed the teller a note and demanded money. At one point, he did display a knife, police said.

After receiving cash, the man left in a four-door sedan, robbery detectives said.

No injuries were reported to the three tellers in the bank during the robbery, police said. No customers were inside at the time.

With the help of a helicopter, a vehicle was stopped within five minutes about two blocks away, but police said it was not the getaway car and the search for the robber continues.

This is the first bank robbery in Jacksonville this year. In 2015, Jacksonville police investigated 15 bank robberies.

