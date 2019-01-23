Jacksonville police: Man robs Merrill Road credit union

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man robbed a credit union in Arlington late Wednesday afternoon, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded just before 5 p.m. to a robbery at the Community First Credit Union on Merrill Road at Wedgefield Boulevard, between Townsend Boulevard and Interstate 295.

Investigators said a man about 5 feet 8 inches tall walked into the credit union and talked with a teller about an account before slipping her a note demanding money. The note mentioned a threat of a weapon but a weapon was never displayed, according to police.

The man -- who was reportedly wearing a red and white plaid shirt, jeans, dirty yellow shoes and a hat -- took off heading west on Merrill Road after the teller gave him an unknown amount of money, police said.

There were nine employees and two customers inside the credit union at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The same credit union that was hit by a bullet in November during a shootout between two groups of young men in two cars at Merrill Road and Wedgefield Boulevard.

Detectives continue to investigate Wednesday's robbery. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

