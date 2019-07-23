Police investigate shooting at Southside apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Rescue personnel and police are at the scene of a shooting Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on Beachwood Boulevard on Jacksonville's Southside.

There is no official information, but Jacksonville Fire-Rescue personnel were told to expect a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to News4Jax records, this is the ninth person shot in the last five days in Jacksonville, bring the total for the year to 210.

