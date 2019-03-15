Police search for SUV after man shot on Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man shot Friday afternoon at the intersection of 24th and Danese streets drove himself to a hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responding to shots fired at 1:12 p.m. said the victim was already gone, but they cordoned off the area and began gathering evidence and looking for witnesses.

While police did not release much information, they did say they were looking for a dark gray SUV with tinted windows and a paper license tag that might have four people inside.

Police said the man's injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.