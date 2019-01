JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are investigating an aggravated battery on W 21st & Boulevard, which is located less than a mile from Brentwood Park.

The victim's identity is not being released at this time. At this time, police do not have a description of the suspect.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact JSO at (904)- 630-0500 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-845 TIPS (8477).

