Riverside man found dead in kitchen fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports a man was found dead while trying to escape an apartment fire in Riverside.

According to police, around 2 a.m. the man's apartment caught on fire. A neighbor who was woken up by the smoke called 911.

Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and cleared the apartments. During a search inside the apartment, a man in his 40's was found in the kitchen pantry. It is believed that he may have been hiding from the smoke.

Police say he lived alone in the unit on Copeland Street.

The Red Cross is assisting four adults and one child affected by the fire. The State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire. JSO reports there are no indications of foul play.

