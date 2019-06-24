Police investigating downtown shooting, one man injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found a man with two gunshot wounds in the grass on the corner of 16th and Liberty St. in front of truck.

The man was shot in the neck and the upper leg. Witnesses saw a red vehicle leaving the scene. There were at least 10-15 shots fired​. Investigators believe the car pulled up to him, and a shooter got out of the car.

Police say a truck and a home on the corner were hit by bulllets.

The shooting victim was taken to UF Health with non life threatening injuries​. Police say there were no other victims.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.