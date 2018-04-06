Police investigate shooting in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police believe a shooting at an Arlington home was domestic in nature. It happened at 1:40 a.m. Friday at a home on Cortez Road.

Two men got in a fight inside the home. At some point, one of the men pulled out a gun. One man was shot and after a struggle over the gun, the other man was shot.

Both men were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay. One of the men was shot in the hand, the other in the leg. Police are not looking for any other suspects.

