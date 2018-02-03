Police investigating bomb threat, suspicious package found at IKEA

Customers were forced to evacuate the Jacksonville IKEA Saturday after reports of a suspicious package

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Customers at the Jacksonville IKEA were forced to evacuate Saturday after a bomb threat was made and a suspicious package was reportedly found in the parking lot, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities have closed all lanes of Gate Parkway from Interstate 295 to Point Meadows PLace while police investigate. The JSO said the Bomb Squad is at the scene.

Police have not detailed the contents of the suspicious package. Police said once the package has been safely removed, it will be up to IKEA to decide when to reopen.

#JSO is working a reported suspicious item in the parking lot of IKEA located at 7801 Gate Parkway. At this time, northbound Gate Parkway is closed. #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 3, 2018

