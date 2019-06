Copyright (c) 2019 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A suspect is hospitalized after a police-involved shooting Saturday night on Jacksonville's Northside.

Multiple sources say a person was injured at the Foot Locker on Lem Turner Road near Soutel Drive.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said no officers were injured.

At 10 p.m., investigators were working to determine what happened. First Avenue and Soutel Road are closed. The scene is still active.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.