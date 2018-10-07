Police-involved shooting ends with one dead in Starke

STARKE, Fla. - The Bradford County Sheriff's Office said it was involved in an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.

The Sheriff's Office said it responded to a home on NW 216th Street in Starke about a call reporting a man who was not taking his medication had become aggressive and gone to his shed, where there is a firearm.

Upon arrival, the Sheriff's Office said the man came out of the shed firing shots at deputies from a rifle. Deputies retreated behind a school bus that was on the property because a woman who lives at the home is a bus driver and is able to take the vehicle home. The man continued firing shot and deputies returned fire, hitting the man. Paramedics arrived and transported the man to a hospital, where he died.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is on the way to the scene and will take over the investigation.

