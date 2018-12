Rapid City, SD - Winter is finally upon us and one pup in South Dakota, is struggling to get adjusted.

The Rapid City Police Department posted a video to Facebook of its K-9, Jary, hopping and skipping in his new snow boots. In the video, officers can be heard encouraging him to walk around and fetch toys.

The four-legged officer eventually seems to eventually get the hang of it. Jary, a Belgian Malinois, joined the department in 2016.

