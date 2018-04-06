Police: Man arrested in Jacksonville bank robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man accused of robbing a Wells Fargo bank on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon was arrested several days later, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Gary Lucas is charged with bank robbery and two counts of armed robbery.

About noon Saturday, police said, he handed a teller at the bank a note reading, "No bins just cash, I have a gun," and took off after getting money.

According to the police report, there were eight employees and six customers in the bank at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Lucas, 39, is being held in the Duval County jail.

