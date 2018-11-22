Police: Man shot in leg at Moncrief apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon at a Moncrief apartment complex, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police responded about 2:15 p.m. to the Moncrief Village Apartments just off Moncrief Road, where they said a man shot was in the leg.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers at the scene told News4Jax the shooting took place somewhere inside the complex and the man was knocking on residents' doors for someone to call for help.

No suspect information was provided by police at the time of the briefing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

