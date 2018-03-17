Police: Man shot in hip inside Longbranch home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A man is recovering after being shot in the hip in a home on East 30th Street, police say.

Just after 2 a.m. police responded to person shot in a Longbranch home. When police got there they found a man around 24 years old shot in his left hip inside.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took him to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There were other people in the home at the time of the shooting, but JSO says they were unharmed. The people inside the house told police the shots came from outside.

JSO says a dark colored sedan with chrome rims was seen outside the house right before the shooting, but was not there right after the incident.

There is no suspect description at the time.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.