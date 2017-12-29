Police: Man shot multiple times in NW Jacksonville

JACkSONVILLE, Fla. - Police said a young man was shot multiple times Friday morning while on the sidewalk of Cleveland Road, just north of Edgewood Avenue, but the victim told investigators he doesn't know who shot him.

The man, late teens or early 20s, was taken to UF Health Jacksonville with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the shots hit the lower part of his body.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

