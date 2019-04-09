Police: Man sporting fake dreads robs Eastside business at gunpoint

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man wearing what looked like fake dreads under a multicolored hat robbed an Eastside business at gunpoint last week, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police are looking for the man, who drove off in a newer silver four-door Chevrolet Malibu with chrome rims.

Police said the robbery was reported Thursday at a business in the area of Liberty Street and Martin Luther King Parkway. The exact location of the robbery was not given.

Police said the man came in, walked up to an employee and showed a handgun before demanding the employee open the register.

The man then grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash, ran out and drove off in the Malibu.

The man was described as black, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 250 pounds and wearing blue pants, a black T-shirt, and a "rastacap" with what appeared to be fake dreads, police said.

Anyone who has any information on the man's identity is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

