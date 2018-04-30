Man reunited with family with help of JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the help of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the public, a man is being reunited with his family.

According to police, the man in the picture above was located Monday morning, just before 6 a.m. in the Regency area.

Police asked the public for help in identifying the man who was found wearing only a pair of gray shorts on Atlantic Boulevard, near Arlington Expressway.

He's unable to communicate, said JSO and has an apparent mental incapacity.

They were able to identify him just before 8 a.m Monday and reunite him with family.

