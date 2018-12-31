Police offer free service to test meth for Zika

Purchase any meth lately? It may be contaminated with the Zika Virus.

At least that's what cops in Louisiana are saying.

In a final attempt to catch the bad guys in 2018, Louisiana cops offer to test people's meth to make sure it isn't contaminated.

"***WARNING: *** If you have recently purchased meth in any area of Louisiana it may be contaminated with the Zika Virus. Please bring all of it to your local Police Department and they will test it for free..."

The post went viral for obvious reasons.

