Police officer rescues young boy running on busy highway

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Sergeant Anthony Mannino received the Naperville, Illinois Police Department's life saving award Thursday because of the heroic act you are about to see.

Last month -- Mannino's dash cam captured a shocking sight -- a toddler running all by himself in the right lane of a busy highway.

The sergeant pulled over immediately and began chasing the boy, who ran away from him. At one point, a large truck can be seen passing within a few feet of the approximately one-year-old child at a high rate of speed.

Sergeant Mannino quickly caught up to the boy and pulled him out of harm's way.

According to the Naperville Police Department's Facebook page, the child "escaped his mother's watchful eye" and left his home.

No one was hurt in the incident.



